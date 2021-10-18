COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A new Chick-fil-A restaurant is opening this Thursday in Dublin’s Tuttle Crossing area.

The announcement, made in a press release, stated that the business will be open six days a week from Monday through Saturday, for drive-through and carryout orders. Contactless ordering and payment will be available online and through the Chick-fil-A app.

To celebrate the new opening, the restaurant said it “will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in Dublin with free Chick-fil-A for a year.” In addition, the release noted that “Chick-fil-A will donate $25,000 to Feeding America” and that the money “will be distributed to partners within the greater Columbus area to aid in the fight against hunger.”

This will be the second Chick-fil-A location for local owner/operator Brian Siktberg, who also operates a Sawmill Road franchise.

“I have loved every day of serving the Dublin community for nearly 10 years, and I’m excited to continue serving my neighbors through Chick-fil-A Tuttle Crossing as well as Chick-fil-A Sawmill Road,” said Siktberg. “We’re incredibly grateful for the support we’ve received from the community, and look forward to continuing making a positive impact on our guests and Team Members.”

The new restaurant is located at 6105 Parkcenter Cir., at the intersection of Parkcenter Cir. and Blazer Pkwy and will bring around 100 full and part-time jobs to the area, according to the information provided.