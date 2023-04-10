DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are proposing a new seven-building apartment complex across 19 acres in Dublin as part of an effort to revitalize the area surrounding Metro Center, an office district built in the late 1970s.

Columbus-based developer Pizzuti is proposing a series of apartment buildings on 18.9 vacant acres on Blazer Parkway, between Metro Center and the Blazer Research District. Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission emphasized during a meeting Thursday that the site’s transformation could trigger a rebirth of the area.

“I think it’s a good use to have residential in this area because we need to do something to support the redevelopment of Metro Center,” Commissioner Lance Schneier said.

A rendering of the 18.9-acre site submitted to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

A rendering of a building on the 18.9-acre site submitted to Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

The conceptual plan calls for seven residential buildings spanning more than 338,000 square feet and a clubhouse at the entrance of the complex. Varying between three and four stories, the seven buildings would house one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments totaling 300 units.

More than 337,000 square feet of open green space anchors the site, with space for trail connections to be made using an existing shared-use path from Blazer Parkway to Metro Center and Smiley Park. The plan also features heavy greenery and 450 parking spaces along the perimeter of the buildings.

However, Schneier noted during an informal review that he is concerned with the proposal’s parking infrastructure, and told developers he’d like to avoid “a sea of asphalt.” Along with rethinking the proposal’s parking, commissioners said mixed-use development is needed within the site in order to continue transforming the Metro Center area.

“We’re talking about repositioning a 1980s office park, and so I think we need to think bigger and every investment moving forward needs to contribute to that repositioning,” Commissioner Kim May said. “Is this that last move of the old way of doing things, or is this the first move in the new way of doing things? I would hope it’s the latter.”

Commission members echoed May and said they support the site providing housing for the area, but noted the proposal needs to be reworked to be competitive with nearby urban areas.

“I think we have to think about that work-play concept and it’s in a perfect spot to be doing that,” Commissioner Kathy Harter said. “I like the overall layout, but I think there needs to be a little bit more creativity, so I’m looking forward to seeing what that looks like.”

After reimagining, Puzziti will bring the proposal back to the planning and zoning commission for review of a preliminary development plan before a final plan is approved. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Puzziti’s entire proposal here.