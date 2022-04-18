DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Motorized scooters are headed to Dublin as part of a pilot study rolling out in two phases.

Phase one, which starts on May 1, will provide Bird scooters to be ridden in the city south from I-270 to Tuttle Crossing Boulevard and west from Sawmill Road to I-270, including historic Dublin and Bridge Park.

The city has identified five designated scooter parking areas and a mobility boulevard in historic Dublin.

The speeds of the scooters will be limited to between 15 and 20 miles per hour.

Phase two will begin in August, with the scooters allowed in the rest of the city.

The pilot program will end in June 2023, at which point the city will provide recommendations for future use.

For more on the program, click here.