DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of central Ohio’s largest real estate companies is aiming to surround a mobile home park in Dublin by constructing a more than 100-acre mixed-use development with apartments, offices and shops.

Columbus-based Casto is proposing a residential and commercial development named “Avery Crossing” across 114 acres at the southwest corner of Avery Road and Rings Road. The development would be built around the 24-acre Ponderosa Mobile Home Estates neighborhood, purchased by Casto in 2022 for $6.9 million.

Plans call for the construction of 458 apartments across three four-story buildings, two townhome sections, about 90 homes on 50-foot lots and about two-dozen single family “manor” homes each sprawling 8,000 square feet.

Columbus-based Casto is proposing a residential and commercial development named “Avery Crossing” across 114 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

Columbus-based Casto is proposing a residential and commercial development named “Avery Crossing” across 114 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

A community center and two mixed-use commercial buildings ranging from 10,000 to 15,000 square feet round out the development. The proposal states the buildings could be home to retail space, professional offices and additional apartments.

Developed in the mid-1960s, the 24-acre Ponderosa park includes 107 mobile homes for those 55 or older and will be integrated into Avery Crossing if the proposal is approved. Casto presented before the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday to gather feedback on the site’s initial concept. If approved, the property will need to be rezoned from a rural residential district to a planned development district.

Next, Casto will continue developing the proposal before returning to the commission with a preliminary development plan. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Casto’s entire proposal here.