DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The week of The Memorial has arrived as golf fans from across the country will descend to Muirfield Village Golf Club for the 47th edition of the tournament.

Events for the tournament in Dublin began on Memorial Day with the first round set to tee off on Thursday.

The iconic central Ohio course has had many memorable shots, comebacks, playoffs, and more to make the Memorial one of the marquee events on the PGA calendar.

To get you ready for this year’s Memorial, here are seven memorable moments from the 46-year history of the event founded by central Ohio native and 18-time major winner Jack Nicklaus.

Jon Rahm withdraws with lead after positive COVID-19 test

Spain’s Jon Rahm looked poised to win back-to-back Memorials as he ended moving day with a six-stroke lead, including an impressive six birdies on the back nine.

Rahm was setting tournament records and even aced the 16th-hole in round two. Unfortunately, his tournament came to end when he discovered he tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after completing his 54th hole.

His exit opened the door for Americans Patrick Cantlay and Collin Morikawa to ascend to the top of the leaderboard at -13 and play a sudden-death playoff. Cantlay won after the first playoff hole.

DUBLIN, OHIO – JUNE 05: Jon Rahm of Spain reacts as he walks off the 18th green after completing his third round of The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 05, 2021 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Bryson DeChambeau edges to 2018 win after two-hole playoff

Four years ago, the Memorial had a dramatic conclusion as three men battled for victory in Dublin. American Bryson DeChambeau’s bogey on 18 meant he would compete in a playoff with Kyle Stanley and South Korea’s An Byeong-hun.

DeChambeau and Byeong-hun outlasted Stanley on the first playoff hole at 18 to stay alive for their first Memorial title.

At 18 for the second playoff hole, DeChambeau nailed a 12-foot birdie putt to win his second PGA Tour event. His putt sent the Muirfield crowd into a frenzy.

DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 03: Bryson DeChambeau celebrates after winning in a playoff against Byeong-Hun An of South Korea during the final round of The Memorial Tournament Presented by Nationwide at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2018 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Tiger Woods’ clutch birdies earn historic Memorial win in 2012

Tiger earned his record-setting fifth win at Muirfield in dramatic fashion a decade ago. With four holes to play, Woods was down by two shots and needed another vintage Tiger moment to claim victory.

He did exactly that as he grabbed three birdies on the last four holes, including a momentum setting chip-in on the 16th hole, to complete a four-shot swing and win in Dublin.

Woods’ win marked his 73rd on the PGA Tour, tying him with Jack Nicklaus for second on the all-time list. He couldn’t have earned that mark in a more perfect setting as maybe golf’s two greatest shared in the spotlight.

DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 03: Tournament founder Jack Nicklaus poses with Tiger Woods after Tiger’s two-stroke victory at the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide Insurance at Muirfield Village Golf Club on June 3, 2012 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Bart Bryant turns fortunes on 18 to shocking 2005 victory

One of the biggest shocks in Memorial history was in 2005 when 41-year-old Bart Bryant turned his fortunes on the last hole of the tournament to win.

The veteran from Texas had a chance to win his second PGA event if he just parred the 18th hole. His tee shot bounced into the water and opened the door for Fred Couples to get into the first-place conversation.

After taking a drop and losing a stroke, Bryant chipped it onto the green and sunk a lengthy par putt to keep his score at 16-under and eventually claim the Memorial crown.

DUBLIN, OH – JUNE 5: Bart Bryant of the USA celebrates a par-saving putt on the 18th green during the final round of The Memorial on June 5, 2005 at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Tiger’s three-peat

Tiger Woods has seemingly had a period of utter domination at every annual PGA event and the Memorial is no exception.

As he was taking over the golf and sports world, he was absolutely relentless when he played at Muirfield to end the previous millennium and begin the 2000s.

His first win in Dublin in 1999 was highlighted by an incredible chip-in at 14 for par in the final round, helping him beat Vijay Singh by two strokes.

2000 and 2001 were no contest as Woods cruised to each win, including his seven-stroke win in 2001 that still stands as the largest margin of victory at the Memorial.

DUBIN, OH – JUNE 6: Tiger Woods celebrates during The Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Course on June 6, 1999 in Dublin, Ohio. (Photo by: Donald Miralle/Getty Images)

Paul Azinger wins 1993 Memorial with bunker birdie on 18

One of the signature shots in Memorial history happened nearly 30 years ago from American Paul Azinger.

At the 18th-hole, Azinger nailed a bunker shot to add a birdie to his scorecard in the final round and win the tournament by one stroke over Corey Pavin.

That shot closed a three-stroke deficit for Azinger and remains one of the best finishes in Memorial history.

Jack Nicklaus wins second Memorial after playoff in front of hometown crowd

The Golden Bear founded the tournament and his play in his hometown was nothing short of special.

Nicklaus won the second edition of the tournament in 1977 beating Hubert Green by two strokes. Seven years later, he had a chance to become the first multiple-time winner.

He would go into a sudden-death playoff with Andy Bean after both shot eight-under after 72 holes. Nicklaus beat Bean on the first playoff hole to win again in front of the Ohio crowd.