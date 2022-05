DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is in critical condition after being hit by a car Wednesday morning on Avery Road in Dublin, according to the Washington Township Fire Department.

Dublin Police said Avery Rd. was reopened at 10:00am after a two hour closure.

The man was transported to Riverside Hospital in critical condition, according to Washington Township Fire.

Dublin PD is investigating the crash.

No further information is known at this time.