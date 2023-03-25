COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Johnstown man will serve at least eight years in prison after pleading guilty in connection with a fatal fight in Dublin in 2020.

William Finnegan, 43, was sentenced to between eight and 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter on Thursday.

On the morning of Dec. 28, 2020, at a home on the 6300 block of Kendall Ridge Boulevard in Dublin, Finnegan hit Seth Hadala, 40, in the head and throat, which ended up killing Hadala, the Franklin County Prosecutor’s Office said in a press release announcing the sentencing.

According to court documents, Finnegan allegedly pinned Hadala to the ground, punching him in the head, stopping once Hadala had stopped moving or breathing.

After interviewing Finnegan and Finnegan’s girlfriend, who was also at the home that day, Finnegan was arrested at the scene and initially charged with murder.

Finnegan’s trial began on Feb. 21, but before the end of the first day of jury selection, Finnegan told the court he didn’t want a trial and pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter the next day.