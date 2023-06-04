DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are investigating a Dublin felony theft where they say a man broke into cars, stole credit cards, and used them at a Kroger.

Police say that on April 5, the male suspect allegedly broke into two cars parked at Darree Fields and stole credit cards from inside the vehicles. The suspect then went to the Kroger located on Hospital Drive to buy two $500 gift cards, per police.

Photos of the suspect at the time of the theft can be seen below. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for any information on the suspect.

Courtesy Photos/Central Ohio Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information can call the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 or send a tip to stopcrime.org. All tips are anonymous. You can also contact Dublin police at 614-889-1112.