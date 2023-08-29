COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman was arrested Monday after being accused of robbery while using a machete at a Dublin hotel.

Mahogany Hurley is charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping after she allegedly refused to let a man leave a hotel room Sunday night until he paid her for a massage.

According to Franklin County court documents, Dublin police responded to the hotel on reports of a robbery at the Sonesta Suites in the 400 block of Metro Place North. The victim told officers that he reached out to Hurley, 41, via Craigslist to receive a full body massage.

When he arrived, he texted Hurley, who responded, “Erotic massage, right?” The victim replied, “no” and clarified he only wanted a full body massage. The victim met Hurley at the hotel room, and she said she required payment of $130.

The man said he was going to leave, but Hurley allegedly told the man he had to pay, pointed to a machete, and said, “I will put this across your neck if you don’t pay.” The victim offered Hurley Apple Pay, but she reportedly would not accept.

Police said Hurley then picked up the machete and ordered the man to pay her. The man called 911 with Hurley allegedly standing between him and the door. She then reportedly said, “Hang up the phone I will cut you if you don’t.”

Hurley then allowed him to pay via Apple Pay and let him leave. Dublin police said a search of the room revealed a machete and the phone she used to communicate with the victim. Hurley was taken into custody.

A municipal judge issued Hurley a $300,000 bond and a scheduled a preliminary hearing for Sept. 7.