COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — While golfers and golf enthusiasts alike flood the green during this year’s Memorial Tournament, the central Ohio competition is also bringing a massive economic boom to the city of Dublin through an event called ForeFest.

The two-day street festival featuring food trucks, drinks and live music is back to the city of Dublin after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s tremendous, for us and obviously for all our restaurants and bars that are here, to bring people into Dublin,” said Brent Crawford, founder of real estate developer Crawford Hoying.

Crawford is a longtime resident and real estate owner in Bridge Park, a neighborhood of downtown Dublin.

His company Crawford Hoying sponsors the ForeFest, an event which his business hasn’t been able to hold since 2019 due to the pandemic.

However, the ForeFest is now back to being in-person and at full capacity, Crawford said.

“Three to five thousand typically, which we’re used to at this point, our farmer’s market on the weekend generally draw in the thousands,” Crawford said.

The Bridge Park area is also home to multiple stores and residences, along with over a dozen restaurants.

These crowds are something they haven’t seen in quite some time.

“Our numbers are continually growing now, so it’s really good,” Kyle Kristanko, general manager of the Dublin eatery REBoL, said. “You can tell that people are coming out and showing their support; it shows.”

Others said the Memorial Tournament’s presence in Dublin is what helps to keep their businesses growing.

“It’s a great push for business, obviously, a lot of foot traffic, a lot of people from all over the place that are coming down here for the first time, and we hope they keep coming back,” said Lewis Aggarwal, operations director for Urban Meyer’s Pint House.

All proceeds from the event will go to local organizations including Crawford Hoying Foundation, Nationwide Children’s, and the Eat, Learn, Play Foundation.

The second and final day of ForeFest will take place from 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Bridge Park in Dublin.