DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — An authentic Korean barbeque restaurant is joining the growing lineup of food vendors at Bridge Park in Dublin.

Korean BBQ 궁 — pronounced “goong,” “궁” translates to “palace” — is now open for lunch and dinner daily at North Market Bridge Park, on the east aisle in the stall between Hoyo’s Kitchen and On Paper. Owner John Jin is an experienced restaurant operator who previously managed more than 85 sushi bars in regional Kroger stores as well as a former Korean restaurant inside Saraga Market called “Bulgogi.”

“I like the surroundings and when I am in the market, I can see the wide variety of food,” said Jin. “I am so happy because now I am part of the Market merchant mix and look forward to sharing our food with the community.”

The palace features a menu that showcases the “rich heritage and diverse flavors of this culinary tradition,” the North Market said. Guests can expect an array of options, from Bulgogi, Korean Ramen and Galbi, to Spicy Pork, Dukboki, and Gimbob, all crafted using authentic ingredients and cooking techniques.

Jin originally planned to pursue a career as a dentist, but quickly became enamored with the restaurant scene when he took over a friend’s restaurant, and then served in a leadership role at a local Mark Pi’s Express. Rick Harrison Wolfe, North Market executive director, said he is thrilled to “bring the true essence of Korean cuisine to the North Market.”

“I know that John and the Korean BBQ 궁 team has worked diligently to create an experience that not only satisfies the palate but also transports our guests to the vibrant streets of Seoul,” said Wolfe.

Korean BBQ 궁 also plans to offer delivery to Bridge Park neighbors as well as offer a loyalty card stamp program for regular guests. Learn more about North Market Bridge Park here.