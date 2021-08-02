Jordan remains critical of Jan. 6 investigation committee, speaks at Dublin event

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – As the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol continues to process the emotional testimony of officers who were attacked by rioters, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) continues to criticize the committee.

“They don’t want to answer the fundamental question, that’s why they didn’t allow Congressman Banks and I on the committee, the fundamental question being why wasn’t there better security posture that day,” he said.

Jordan and Rep. Jim Banks (R-Indiana) were appointed to the committee by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California). House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) blocked the appointment.

“With the respect for the integrity of the investigation, with an insistence on the truth and with concern about statements made and actions taken by these members, I must reject the recommendations of Representatives Banks and Jordan to the Select Committee,” she said in a statement. “The unprecedented nature of January 6th demands this unprecedented decision.”

“I think it’s politics and the whole country sees that,” Jordan said.

NBC4 spoke exclusively with the congressman before he spoke at a Dublin Republic Club event Monday night. He called speaking to then-President Donald Trump on Jan. 6 “old news.”

“Look, I don’t get into particulars about the conversation, I speak with the president all the time,” he said when asked if he told Trump to intervene as the ex-president’s supporters stormed the Capitol Building as Congress prepared to certify the electoral college for the 2020 election in favor of President Joe Biden.

The committee is expected to meet again later this month.

“I’ve got nothing to hide,” Jordan said when asked if he could be called as a material witness in the investigation. “I’ve got nothing to hide if they’re going to call us.”

Jordan, who represents Ohio’s 4th district, has announced he will seek reelection next year.