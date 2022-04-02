DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The holy month of Ramadan began Saturday and many in the Islamic faith are celebrating in person for the first time in years.

Saturday marked the first time many Muslims were able to gather in person due to COVID-19 restrictions.

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims take the time to fast and pray throughout the day, with many coming to worship at the Noor Islamic Cultural Center in Dublin Saturday.

However, since the beginning f the COVID-19 pandemic, the act of praying in person has been limited, with social distancing keeping most people at home.

Now, hundreds of people have been able to come and gather, with mask-wearing encouraged but not required.

“People are still afraid of coming to the mosque, but this year, the restrictions were removed, and you can see how many people came yesterday to celebrate,” said Abdel-Moneim Dobal, Imam for the Noor Islamic Cultural Center.

“It was really, really hard on all of us, but then, slowly, when people start coming in, it was a relief,” said Azhar Masood, Noor’s executive director. “So now this year, we are totally open.”

Even though in-person services have returned, there are still some COVID-19 guidelines in place.