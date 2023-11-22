COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A westbound stretch of a major highway in the Columbus metro briefly shut down Wednesday evening.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said the lane closure was a result of an unspecified police incident. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Dublin police and Columbus police were all at the scene, located at Interstate 270 westbound past Dublin Road. Columbus police said they were assisting with traffic. The sheriff’s office told NBC4 it could not share any details as of 7:05 p.m.

(Courtesy Photo/Ohio Department of Transportation)

An Ohio Department of Transportation highway camera showed a multitude of police cars on the highway, with traffic at a standstill in the westbound lanes. At one point, ODOT said on social media that both the eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down. As of 7:10 p.m., both sides of the highway reopened.