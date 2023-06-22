DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Tucci’s, an upscale steak and seafood restaurant in Dublin, is expanding with a new four-season dining room.

The historic Dublin restaurant began renovations on the new space that will include four skylights and 10-foot-high windows that open to fresh air. The announcement of a permanent sunroom comes after Tucci’s first enhanced its patio in 2020.

“For the past year, we’ve been planning and are now turning the space into a permanent, four-season experience,” Tucci’s said in a release. “Our plans will allow us to keep the open and breezy attitude of the patio we love while making the space a fine dining experience to remember.”

A rending of the new four-season dining room at Tucci’s. (Courtesy Photo/CLB Restaurants)

Renovation plans call for the entry to the interior dining room and the new four-season room to be situated where the current main doorway sits. The reception area will welcome guests with a fountain, leading to a foliage feature in the center of the dining room surrounded by banquette seating.

Tucci’s is also increasing accommodations in the wine room and rear private dining area while keeping the four-season dining room for smaller groups. In addition, the restaurant is enhancing guests’ amenities with two appointed restrooms accessible from the four-season room.

During the renovation, Tucci’s hours will remain the same, open for indoor dining and carryout service, and parking is unaffected. The only temporary change is an alternate entryway on the north side of the building. Learn more here.