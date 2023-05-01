DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Fox in the Snow Café, a central Ohio coffee shop and bakery, has begun construction on a fourth café opening later this year.

The new location will begin welcoming guests at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin this summer, Fox in the Snow announced on Facebook. The café also operates locations in Italian Village, German Village and New Albany.

An egg sandwich from Fox in the Snow. (Courtesy Photo/Connor Manos)

A cappuccino from Fox in the Snow. (Courtesy Photo/Connor Manos)

The coffee shop and bakery’s first location opened in 2014 at 1031 N. 4th St., followed by the German Village café in 2018 and the New Albany café in 2019. The menu boasts a list of hot and iced beverages, including cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, drip coffee, pour-over coffee, hot chocolate, chai and more.

A series of baked goods are also available, like the egg sandwich and the house-made granola with yogurt and blueberries. Ham and white cheddar baguette sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, banana bread, blueberry scones, brownies and blondies round out the offerings.

All Fox in the Snow locations are open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. Customers can also pre-order menu items for pickup here.