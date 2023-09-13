DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Fox in the Snow, a central Ohio coffee shop and bakery home to an egg sandwich named “one of the best breakfasts” across the nation, has announced its fourth café is opening later this month.

The new location is welcoming guests at 38 W. Bridge St. in Dublin beginning at 8 a.m. on Sept. 23, the café announced on Wednesday. The first 100 customers will receive a free, limited-run Fox Dublin t-shirt exclusively printed for the café’s opening.

(Courtesy Photo/David Powers)

“Dublin is a strong, energetic community, and we’re eager for Fox in the Snow Café to be at the center of it,” said co-owner Lauren Culley. “As we’ve expanded and opened new Fox in the Snow locations, we’ve been intentional to select neighborhoods that align with the energetic yet intimate atmosphere we’ve created in our cafes.”

The coffee shop and bakery’s first location opened in 2014 at 1031 N. 4th St., followed by a German Village café in 2018 and a New Albany café in 2019. The company said the Dublin café’s interior will be familiar to customers, with a consistent style and experience as the other three locations.

Built in the 1960s, Fox’s 2,400 square-foot building originally served as the U.S. Post Office in downtown Dublin from 1965 to 1982. The historic building was maintained during the construction of the new bakery and coffee shop while also transforming it into Fox’s style.

The full menu will be available upon opening, Fox said on Wednesday. The menu boasts a list of hot and iced beverages, including cappuccinos, lattes, mochas, drip coffee, pour-over coffee, hot chocolate, chai and more.

A series of baked goods are also available, like the souffled egg sandwich named by Food & Wine as one of the best breakfasts in the nation. Ham and white cheddar baguette sandwiches, cinnamon rolls, coffee cake, banana bread, blueberry scones, brownies and blondies round out the offerings.

The bakery and coffee shop is next to J. Liu and adjacent to many well-known Historic Dublin restaurants, shops and attractions. Fox Dublin will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekends and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Customer parking is available onsite.

You can find the full Fox in the Snow Café menu, online shop and recipes here.