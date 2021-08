DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Four apartments were damaged by a fire in Dublin Saturday afternoon.

The fire was called out at 5:33 p.m. on the 4800 block of Aspen Pine Boulevard.

According to Columbus Fire Battalion Chief Steve Martin, there were no injuries reported.

Martin said the fire department responded in large numbers due to the heat and the fear that it could help the fire spread faster.

There is no known cause of the fire at this time.