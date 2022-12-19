DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Egg-cellent news: First Watch is opening its 11th Columbus-area location on Monday, with a new design and layout.

The new location spans 6,000 square feet. (Courtesy Photo)

The brunch and lunch chain’s new restaurant in Dublin at 6505 Dublin Center Dr. is celebrating its grand opening on Monday. The more than 6,000 square-foot location is the brand’s first new central Ohio restaurant since the Gateway University District restaurant opened in 2017.

One of the band’s first locations with an entirely new design and layout, the Dublin location features 38 tables for 155 seats inside and includes an indoor-outdoor bar connected to a recessed patio with 10 tables for 42 seats.

Inside the new First Watch location in Dublin. (Courtesy Photo/First Watch)

The new First Watch also includes a dedicated to-go room and cookline, and the brand’s first-ever merchandise area with cookbooks, artisan toast, seasonings and t-shirts for sale.

First Watch said the new location is bringing in 45 to 50 new employees.