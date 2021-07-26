Firefighters on scene of large fire in Bridge Park area of Dublin

Dublin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A large fire is reported in the Bridge Park area of Dublin Monday night.

According to Dublin Police, the two-alarm fire was reported at Banker Drive and Longshore Loop.

“There is a lot of first responder on the scene and still responding,” the police department posted to Twitter.

Northbound traffic on Riverside Drive at West Dublin-Granville Road is restricted to one lane, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Firefighters on scene of large fire in Bridge Park area of Dublin

Powell sports camp sees record number of attendees

How do gymnastics judges score the floor exercise during the Olympics?

Condition of I-70 ramps, E. Livingston Avenue continue to improve

Woman found dead inside car on I-71 by Columbus Police motorcycle patrol

Whitehall faces new school year after death of superintendent: Dr. Lucas steps into gap

More Local News