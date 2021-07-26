Firefighters on scene of large fire in Bridge Park area of Dublin

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A large fire is reported in the Bridge Park area of Dublin Monday night.

According to Dublin Police, the two-alarm fire was reported at Banker Drive and Longshore Loop.

“There is a lot of first responder on the scene and still responding,” the police department posted to Twitter.

Northbound traffic on Riverside Drive at West Dublin-Granville Road is restricted to one lane, police said.

No injuries were reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.