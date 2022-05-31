DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Memorial is back in Dublin this week and the PGA has announced the featured groups that will play together at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The featured groups of three will play together for the first round on Thursday and the second round on Friday before pairings are re-organized by score for the last two rounds this weekend.

Those featured groups for the 2022 Memorial are:

Jon Rahm, Bryson DeChambeau, Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy, Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama

Jordan Spieth, Sepp Straka, Adam Scott

Abraham Ancer, Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Smith

Collin Morikawa, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa

Viktor Hovaland, Xander Schauffele, Matt Fitzpatrick

Among the six featured groups is one that features last year’s winner Patrick Cantlay and the runner-up Collin Morikawa. The two played in a playoff for the 2021 Memorial title.

Tee-time for the featured groups will be announced later this week.

The Memorial’s first round tees-off early Thursday morning. Click here to see the full list of golfers.