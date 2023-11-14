DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are advancing a more than 150-unit townhome neighborhood to be built in Dublin to the east of Bridge Park.

Pulte Homes is developing “Towns on the Parkway” to feature 154 townhomes divided into four lots across 8.7 acres between Tuller Road and John Shield Parkway, a 15-minute walk from Bridge Park. The site is also directly north of Greystone Mews condominiums.

“This proposed development is yet another extension of the urban development projects that are within the Bridge Street District, creating a very high density living environment. The overall development will follow the Dublin’s standards which will be consistent with the character and visualization of the area to align with the city’s community plan.”

A map outlining a section of Towns on the Parkway, to feature 154 townhomes divided into four lots across 8.7 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission approved the site’s third section on Nov. 9 to house 66 townhomes. The first section housing 39 units and the second with 49 were already approved, while the fourth section awaits debate.

Plans call for the townhomes to range between 2,142 square feet and 2,545 square feet and for pricing to start in the mid $500,000s. In addition, the neighborhoods’ three- and four-bedroom units will include a two-car garage.

Pulte Homes’ development comes as several other developments are taking shape in Dublin, including Grand Communities proposal to construct a 55-lot neighborhood with three-story townhomes also north of Greystone Mews.