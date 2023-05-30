DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — While competitive action at the Memorial Tournament doesn’t begin until Thursday, plenty of tournament fun is already taking place this week in Dublin.

Tournament organizers are not only highlighting the return of one event, but also educating residents, visitors, and tournament-goers about a new addition to the week of festivities that they say is about more than just fun and games.

“This is a community effort. We really wanted to bring the Dublin and Columbus community out to play and be part of the Memorial Tournament throughout the month of May,” says Heather Ditty, the Memorial Tournament’s Director of Marking and Community Relations.

The professionals teeing it up at Muirfield Village aren’t the only ones that will be golfing this week. A new foot and disc golf course in downtown Dublin is giving amateurs a chance to ‘Play For a Purpose.’ Located at Riverside Crossing Park, just off of Riverside Drive, the new 9-hole foot and disc golf course is the latest addition to a week of fun and entertainment across the city.

Not only providing family fun to residents and visitors, the course is also helping support the tournament’s philanthropic mission. ‘Play For a Purpose’ QR codes are found at each hole, connecting players to ways to donate to Nationwide Children’s Hospital and Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation.

Nationwide Children’s Hospital has been the tournament’s primary beneficiary for nearly 50 years. “Whether it’s kiddos in the Memorial Tournament NICU, or it’s kiddos in a ‘Play Strong’ program — which Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation also partners — it’s inside the hospital, outside the hospital, helping kids be happy and healthy,” Ditty explains. “We couldn’t find a better cause to partner with and we’re really excited that this is a way for the community to also be a part of that too.”

The course is open to the public through June 4 and also offers complimentary discs on the honor system and a first-come, first-served basis. It also represents one of the 18 stops on the 2nd Annual ‘Dublin Cup: Play 9’ challenge.

“Golf is just part of Dublin’s DNA. When the tournament comes around, we’re thinking, ‘Okay, of course we want people to come to the tournament, come to our events, but what other kind of fun can they have?” asks Sara Blatnik, the Marketing Director for Visit Dublin, Ohio.

Dublin Cup challengers who visit nine of the 18 participating locations will receive a free koozie and be eligible to win a summer in Dublin prize package. With the development of Bridge Park and historic Dublin in recent years, both city leaders and tournament organizers say the additions are a great way to further connect the tournament and community.

“A lot of people want to get out and see what’s available to them, so it was a way to both bring people down to downtown Dublin, and also get them just kind of in the Memorial Tournament golf spirit, which we all love to celebrate at the beginning the summer here in Dublin.” Those participating in the ‘Dublin Cup: Play 9’ can earn double points at Fore! Fest.

Fore! Fest is happening on June 2 and 3 at Bridge Park in downtown Dublin. Scorecards for the Dublin Cup are available for pickup at the Memorial Tournament Golf Shop at North Market Bridge Park as well as at the Dublin Visitor & Information Center.

For more information on the Dublin Cup, click here. For more on the tournament itself, click here.