DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Muirfield Village, the Dublin golf course home to the PGA’s Memorial Tournament each summer, is expanding the property’s country club.

The Country Club at Muirfield Village is constructing two indoor/outdoor patios and a covered porch, spanning 2,320 square feet along the building’s back exterior. Titled “The West Veranda,” the addition will be presented before the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday for approval of a final development plan.

“The West Veranda project will expand on the clubs family-friendly atmosphere,” states the proposal submitted to the planning and zoning commission by Design Collective, a Columbus-based architecture firm. “[The Country Club] invites their guests to take advantage of the beautiful golf course views while also providing an indoor/outdoor elevated dining experience.”

A rendering of the proposed indoor/outdoor patios and covered porch at The Country Club at Muirfield Village. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

A rendering of the proposed indoor/outdoor patios and covered porch at The Country Club at Muirfield Village. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

A rendering of the proposed indoor/outdoor patios and covered porch at The Country Club at Muirfield Village. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

A rendering of the proposed indoor/outdoor patios and covered porch at The Country Club at Muirfield Village. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

A rendering of the proposed indoor/outdoor patios and covered porch at The Country Club at Muirfield Village. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

Construction will build upon the existing exterior patio and bar structure, Design Collective’s proposal states. Once completed, the veranda will feature multiple folding glass walls offering flexibility to open up the space.

The covered porch’s metal roof will include dark stained columns to keep with the country club’s aesthetic, and patio string lights along with decorative fans will adorn the space to foster an ambiance allowing guests to stay awhile within the new patio.

The Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View Design Collective’s The West Veranda proposal for The Country Club at Muirfield Village here.