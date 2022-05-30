DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – Memorial Day is a time to stop what you are doing and honor the men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Hundreds of people gathered Monday in historic Dublin to do just that at the city’s Memorial Day ceremony.

The event began with a processional lead by the Dublin Coffman Marching Band and ended with touching tributes to fallen soldiers.

In central Ohio, there are dozens of families who have lost a loved one who was serving the country.

As the sound of “Taps” echoes through the Dublin Cemetery, fallen soldiers like central Ohio native Sgt. Titus Reynolds are honored.

“He was a sergeant in the Army and his team was driving and one of the tanks went over a roadside bomb,” said Rachel O’Rourke, Reynolds’ sister. “Unfortunately, he was killed with two other men in the tank.”

O’Rourke spoke at Monday’s ceremony in front of hundreds of people, wearing red, white and blue to honor her brother’s legacy.

She said that each year after his death, the meaning of Memorial Day grows stronger.

“Memorial Day changed,” O’Rourke said. “It wasn’t a three-day weekend when you got off of work and you get to have lots of good food with friends and family and you just kind of think about the fallen and are grateful for them. But ever since Titus’ death, the gravity of it, this is different. This is because of them I am here today.”

Monday marked the first in-person Memorial Day ceremony Dublin has held in two years.