COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin woman found guilty of killing her husband in his sleep was sentenced to multiple years in prison on Thursday.

A Franklin County judge sentenced Holli M. Osborn, 46, of East Liberty to 15 years in prison plus three years for a gun specification. In addition, Osborn must register as a violent offender once she is released. Osborn was found guilty of two counts of murder in the death of her 50-year-old husband, Dr. Christopher D. Osborn, in 2018.

Over the course of the two-week-long trial in September and October, prosecutors argued that Osborn drunkenly shot her husband three times while he slept in a bed at the couple’s Dublin home on July 18, 2018. Defense attorneys, however, contend that there’s not enough evidence linking Osborn to the crime.

Dublin Police Officer Gwen Whittaker took the stand on the trial’s first day on Sept. 27, where she testified that Osborn appeared to be impaired as authorities questioned her at the couple’s home after the body was found. Upon authorities’ arrival, prosecutors said they found two guns beside the bed, with traces of Osborn’s DNA discovered on the trigger and grip of one of the weapons. Franklin County prosecutor Daniel Lenert said there was also gunshot residue on Osborn’s eyebrows.

However, defense attorney Kevin Gall said “there’s two major things DNA can’t tell us,” those being how and when it may have appeared. The residue could have been transferred to Osborn, Gall said, while she was in the custody of Dublin police.

Jurors heard from 15 witnesses during the course of the trial, some of whom presented text messages as evidence of Dr. Christopher Osborn’s alleged infidelity and spoke of the nature of the Osborns’ relationship.