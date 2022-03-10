DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Freezing weather and heavy winds have stuck a pin in the City of Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day parade.

Dublin’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade, originally scheduled on Saturday, has been canceled due to forecasted freezing temperatures and high winds, the city announced Thursday.

In its place, the city said it will host a community celebration at Coffman Park on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17.

According to the National Weather Service, there’s a chance of snow before 1 p.m. and a slight chance of snow showers after 1 p.m. Winds are forecasted to reach 13 to 17 mph with gusts up to 28 mph — conditions that could be unsafe for parade balloons and entertainment groups, the city said.

“The health and safety of this community and our parade participants is the City’s top priority,” Alison LeRoy, director of community events, said. “Although we will miss gathering for the much-anticipated return of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade, we are looking forward to hosting a community celebration on St. Patrick’s Day.”

The Coffman Park celebration will take place from 4:30 to 7 p.m., and the city said more details will be released closer to event.