Dublin school district revises mask requirements; all pre-K through 8th students, staff now need to wear masks

Dublin City Schools Superintendent Dr. John Marchhausen discusses revised mask requirements.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Students pre-K through eighth grade and their teachers will now be required to wear masks while inside Dublin City School buildings, based on revised mask requirements released by the district Wednesday.

During a town hall meeting, superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen said that based on new data regarding COVID-19 cases, the temporary mask requirement will be in place when students return to classrooms Aug. 18.

The mask requirements will be reviewed on a weekly basis.

The district initially announced last week that masks would be strongly recommended, but not required, for students, teachers, and staff. District officials said the initial decision was based on case data from July.