DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s been one month since tornadoes devastated Mayfield and other parts of western Kentucky, with recovery expected to take years.

Some central Ohio residents once called Mayfield home and want to help.

In the days following the tornadoes, Ratul Ahmed collected donations, packed his car full of supplies, and went back to Mayfield.

He’s currently planning another trip.

Ahmed grew up in Mayfield and said he feels like he needs to do everything he can to help his hometown.

Before moving to the Columbus area, he lived in Lexington, and now both communities are supporting his Mayfield relief efforts.

While there was a lot of attention and an outpouring of support immediately following the Dec. 10 and 11 tornadoes, Ahmed wants to make sure that support stays strong.

“It feels like it’s still yesterday to me,” he said. “I know that when I go back, it’ll probably hit just as hard as it did the first time and I just know there’s a lot of people hurting right now and so the goal is to rush in and try to provide support as much as we can and as quickly as we can.”

Ahmed and those helping him are now collecting electric heaters and blankets with a plan to make his return trip in mid February.