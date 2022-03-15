DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — After postponing last Saturday’s planned St. Patrick’s Day Parade due to weather, Dublin announce it will host a community holiday celebration on the actual St. Patrick’s Day this Thursday.

The Dublin St. Patrick’s Day Family Celebration will be held at Coffman Park, 5200 Emerald Parkway, starting at 4:30 p.m.

While the celebration will not feature a parade this year, the event will have parade balloons and floats on display, equestrian units, bands, Irish dancers, games, food trucks, and giveaways.

According to the city, some of the things attendees will see include:

Axe throwing experience with Throw Nation

Soccer skills with Dublin Soccer League

Touch a fire truck from Washington Township Fire Department

See a Dublin Police vehicle up close

Aerialist and other strolling entertainment from Amazing Giants

The Wishing Tree, an ancient Irish tradition that is part of the city’s annual event, will also be at the celebration. The Wishing Tree allows visitors to write a wish and tie it to the tree.

A portion of Coffman Park Drive will be closed from 4 p.m. until the end of the event at 7:30 p.m.