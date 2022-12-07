DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — It is the season of giving and after the past few years, local business owners are still in dire need of shoppers’ support.

This year, the City of Dublin is giving children a unique chance to shop for presents for their loved ones, while also supporting small businesses. “I remember doing it when I was a kid and it was the coolest thing,” recalls Emily Goliver with the City of Dublin. “My mom tells me to this day that the gift I got for her — the little $2, whatever it was — is the best gift she ever got.”

Picking out the perfect present during the holidays can be hard enough, but if you’re a little one shopping on the tight budget of an allowance — and want to keep your gifts a secret — where do you turn?

“This is really a way to get families down to historic Dublin and an opportunity for them to support small, and local businesses,” Goliver adds. It’s the Kids Holiday Pop-Up Shop and the renewed concept in Dublin allows parents and guardians to drop their children off, so they can independently shop for gifts without their grownups present.

Trained volunteers will guide kids throughout the experience, from choosing and purchasing the item to wrapping it before they’re picked up. “It’s different vendors every day, which we’re really excited about,” Goliver explains. “And it’s everything ranging from antiques and candles, to coffee and sustainable products.”

The Kids Holiday Gift Shop will run Thursday, December 7th through Saturday, December 10th. It will also give kids a chance to meet Santa, take photos, and even mail last-minute wish lists to the North Pole. “Oh, I just want to make sure that kids get something nice for their parents because their parents are there for them all year long,” Santa Claus encourages.

Parents and guardians can register their kids ahead of time, but walk-ins are welcome as well. “We’ll also have some additional holiday-themed dates with Pop-Up Dublin,” says Goliver. “Then throughout historic Dublin is ‘Holly Days,’ that’s throughout December. And then over in Bridge Park, they’re hosting the 12 Days of Bridge Park.

The gift shop hours are as follows:

Dec. 7, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 8, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 9, 4-8 p.m.

Dec. 10, 1-8 p.m.

For a list of vendors, details on how to register, or for more information about Pop-Up Dublin and other holiday-themed shopping days, click here.