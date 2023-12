DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin police have identified a man who died in a crash Monday.

Police said Mark Carro, 71, of Dublin, died in the crash, which happened on Muirfield Drive near Whittingham Drive at approximately 2 p.m. Carro was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was uninjured, police said.

The crash, which kept roads in the area closed for approximately four hours, remains under investigation.