DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin has been named the best small city to live in Ohio by WalletHub.

According to the personal finance website’s criteria, Dublin ranked in the 99th percentile and represents the top 1% of small cities in America coming in at 10th overall on the list.

WalletHub says they compared more than 1,300 U.S. cities with populations between 25,000 and 100,000 based on 43 key indicators of livability, ranging from housing costs to school-system quality to restaurants per capita.

Dublin scored best in the website’s affordability category, ranking 6th overall.

Top 10 ranking:

Sammamish, Wash. Carmel, Ind. Brentwood, Tenn. Lexington, Mass. Reading, Mass. Zionsville, Ind. Portland, Maine Milton, Mass. Melrose, Mass. Dublin, Ohio

According to 2020 Census data, Dublin saw an 18% population increase in the past decade to 49,328 residents. It is the largest city to border Columbus and the second-largest city to be considered a Columbus suburb behind Newark (population 49,934).

The next highest scoring “best small city” according to WalletHub is Cincinnati suburb Mason, which came in at 28th overall in the 98th percentile.