COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Dublin man is facing up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to federal charges of producing and possessing child pornography.

Timothy W. Wright, 50, admitted to using a hidden camera in his bathroom to produce child pornography, as well as paying three minors at least $300 for nude photos, according to Kenneth Parker, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Parker states Wright used the hidden camera to view a live video feed and saved nearly 30 videos and 152 images of minors in his bathroom to his phone.

Wright, who was charged in September 2021, pleaded guilty Thursday and faces a minimum of 15 years and up to 30 years in prison.