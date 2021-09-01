Dublin man charged with sexually exploiting minors

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Dublin man faces federal charges for allegedly sexually exploiting at least three minors.

Timothy W. Wright, 50, was arrested Tuesday at his home and appeared in federal court Wednesday.

He is charged with enticing a minor, producing child pornography, and possessing child pornography.

Court documents allege that Wright paid girls under the age of 18 to send him nude photographs and videos. CashApp and phone records allegedly connect Wright and his company, L&T Trucking, to payments for the videos and images. He allegedly set up appointments with the victims to meet at his Dublin home.

Court documents further claim that Wright paid one of the victims $300 on at least five occasions to come to his home.

Enticement of a minor is a federal crime punishable by at least 10 years and up to life in prison. Producing child pornography carries a penalty of at least 15 and up to 30 years in prison. Possessing child pornography is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.