LAKE COUNTY, Illinois (WCMH) — A Dublin, Ohio, man was arrested last week after allegedly traveling to Illinois to have a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl — who was really an undercover detective — he met online.

Zachary S. Clemens, 38, was arrested Oct. 10 in Lake County, Illinois, on charges of attempted aggravated criminal sexual abuse, indecent solicitation of a child, traveling to meet a minor, grooming, and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, according to online court records.

According to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Clemens allegedly spent several weeks chatting online with the “girl,” sending nude photos of himself. Police allege that Clemens then came up with a plan to drive the approximately 300 miles to meet the “girl.”

Clemens was arrested by Lake County Sheriff’s deputies and was allegedly carrying a small amount of cocaine with him at the time.

Clemens was booked into Lake County Jail where, according to online records, he remains in custody.