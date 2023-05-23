DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Dublin lacks affordable housing for young adults and families as the median sale price for a home in the city has risen to $500,000, a new study has found.

About 92.6% of Dublin’s 48,000 workers are living outside the area as moderate-income housing options are in short supply, according to the city’s recent housing study. The report assessed Dublin’s existing demographics, economic trends and housing inventory to outline potential housing strategies to meet demand.

“We are in need of housing for our young professionals,” said Tammy Noble, a senior planner for the city of Dublin, at a meeting with Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission on May 18. “From our own business community, people are saying that their young professionals are commuting from other places.”

The housing study analyzed the city of Dublin and surrounding growth areas for potential housing strategies. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

More than 16,000 Dublin workers, about 34.2%, live in Columbus, while around 3,500 Dublin workers, about 7.4%, live in Dublin, the report shows. About 1,400, or 3%, are living in Hilliard, about 855, or 1.8%, are living in Delaware, and about 810, or 1.7%, are living in Marysville.

The housing study found the median sale price for a home in the city of Dublin is $500,000. Dublin analysts noted that a four-person middle-income family can afford a maximum of $299,000 for a new home at today’s mortgage rates.

“We cannot do nothing and stay Dublin; it’s going to change,” said Rebecca Call, chair of the planning and zoning commission. “We don’t want to lose those young professionals. The housing stock is not what it needs to be.”

The area will need to construct 4,850 new housing units — 165 for-sale homes and 56 rental units annually — as Dublin’s population is expected to grow more than 11,000, or 23%, to 60,500 by 2040. With 21,136 rental units currently in the area, just about 213 are vacant.

Most of Dublin’s developable land has already been built out, leaving 1,090 acres of greenfield area available and zoned for residential. The report outlined several strategies for city leaders, including promoting walkability with pedestrian connections from housing to shops, recreation amenities, public facilities and healthcare providers.

Commissioners were also advised to work with developers to encourage building various housing types close to transportation and employment centers, and to preserve existing income-restricted rental housing stock within the Dublin area.

“There are some affordable housing projects throughout central Ohio you would not know are subsidized projects because they are so well managed,” said Warren Fishman, member of the planning and zoning commission. “We have got to start talking subsidized. There’s nothing wrong with that if it’s done right.”