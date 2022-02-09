DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin Irish Festival will be back at its home of Coffman Park for the first time since 2019.

The annual festival in Dublin will take place from August 5-7, 2022 to celebrate its 35th anniversary in what they call “the largest three-day Irish Festival on the planet.”

The event’s official Facebook page confirmed tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on March 10 with possible COVID safety measures to be determined at a later date.

That same date will also be the announcement for the entertainment that will perform at Coffman Park.

