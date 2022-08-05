The Dublin Irish Festival will be at Coffman Park Aug. 5 through 7.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The Dublin Irish Festival returns to Coffman Park this weekend, celebrating its 35th anniversary.

Back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the festival will welcome 100,000 guests Aug. 5 through 7. Classic staples of the festival are all set to return, including Irish dance, music, food and more.

“We are so excited to come home to Coffman Park for our 35th anniversary of the Dublin Irish Festival,” said Alison LeRoy, Dublin’s Director of Community Events. “It means we will be bringing back traditional elements while adding in new components to the one-of-a-kind Festival experience.”

Since 1988, the first weekend in August has been reserved for what the festival calls the “world’s largest three-day Irish celebration.” The festival will feature a number of concerts, Irish dance, shopping and more.

Guests are welcome to Coffman Park beginning at 4 p.m. Friday with the first event, the Irish Community Parade, kicking off at 4:45 p.m. and the festival dedication at 5 p.m. The festival will continue from 11 a.m. to midnight on Saturday and Sunday.

In celebration of the 35th anniversary, the festival has put together a list of 35 things to know before you go, including how guests should plan to pay for food and beverages and must-see attractions. View the list here.

Admission tickets are sold at the festival gate for $20 or $15 for seniors age 60 and up, students and military members with an ID. Children 10 and under are free. Tickets can also be bought in advance online here.

To plan out your visit to the festival, download the Dublin Irish Festival app. Guests will find the full festival schedule, map, vendors, attractions and more within the app. Plus, push notifications will remind festival goers of upcoming must-do events.

The festival will be at Coffman Park, 5600 Post Rd., through Sunday. View more information here and view parking maps and shuttle pickup locations here.