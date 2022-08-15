DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – There was lots of hope Monday at the golf club in Dublin, not just hope for a great round of golf, but hope for an end to Alzheimer’s.

Julie Murray and Greg Murray, who is the voice of the Columbus Blue Jackets, hosted the second annual VOICES Fore ALZ, hoping to raise at least $40,000 for the Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association.

And they found some novel ways to keep golfers on the green.

A drone was used to set up the putt on one hole, with each member of the team getting a chance to score a one.

It was all part of a day that included raffles, auctions, and a lot of personal team passion.

“My father is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s,” said Mark Pickering, who was playing with his son, his wife, and his father. “It’s hereditary. It affects me, it could affect my sons. It’s very important to me.”

“Physically, I’m doing alright, but when I walk away, I don’t know if I will remember this,” his father Bob Pickering said.

Bob Pickering has trouble banking memories. He said he now lives for the moments.

“At least I had this moment and I had another round,” he said.

Nathan Bryan has Alzheimer’s on both sides of his family…

“Most specifically, my mom’s dad developed Alzheimer’s early,” Bryan said. “I didn’t get to know him well. He suffered a long time and it’s something that we just hope that, between research and how things change over time, that even if it’s never cured, it can help quality of life.”

Monday’s event featured a sold-out field of 144 golfers.

“It happened because of every single person who came and joined with us in this fight to support these people who are suffering and honor their loved ones,” said Julie Murray, who lost her mother to Alzheimer’s.

“Our hope is that we can be a small part of being the answer,” said Greg Murray. “We’ve talked about when the three of us have done events, the one thing we are missing right now is a survivor, and all three of us and anyone who has ever dealt with this wants to see that first survivor.”

The Walk to End Alzheimer’s, of which the Murrays and NBC4’s Colleen Marshall will co-chair, will be held at the Columbus Commons on Sunday, Sept. 25. To donate to Colleen’s team, click here.