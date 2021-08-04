Dublin City Schools recommending — not mandating — masks for students, staff

VIDEO: Dublin City School District Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen on the district’s mask policy for the coming school year.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin City School District is strongly recommending — not requiring — students and staff wear face masks when the school year begins.

According to the district’s website, it is strongly recommending unvaccinated students and staff wear masks while indoors. Teachers for kindergarten through sixth grade will contact parents to come up with a mask plan for each child.

A federal mandate requires masks be worn on school busses regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

According to the district, it has one of the highest vaccination rates in Franklin County and encourages anyone who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to get one. The district will not require proof of vaccination from students or staff.