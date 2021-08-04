Dublin City Schools recommending — not mandating — masks for students, staff

Dublin

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VIDEO: Dublin City School District Superintendent Dr. John Marschhausen on the district’s mask policy for the coming school year.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Dublin City School District is strongly recommending — not requiring — students and staff wear face masks when the school year begins.

According to the district’s website, it is strongly recommending unvaccinated students and staff wear masks while indoors. Teachers for kindergarten through sixth grade will contact parents to come up with a mask plan for each child.

A federal mandate requires masks be worn on school busses regardless of a person’s vaccination status.

According to the district, it has one of the highest vaccination rates in Franklin County and encourages anyone who hasn’t received a COVID-19 vaccine to get one. The district will not require proof of vaccination from students or staff.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Colonial Village owners have 30 days to fix it up -- or receivers may take over, warns City Attorney

More families having trouble with Madison County monument company

Ohio University to require facemasks, COVID testing for new school year

Motorcycle crashes into Franklin County sheriff's cruiser

BCI refers St Ann’s Hospital shooting to Franklin County prosecutor’s office

Semi-truck crash closes US-36 in Delaware County

More Local News