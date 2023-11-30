DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of central Ohio’s most prominent real estate firms is aiming to build a mixed-use townhome development next to a cemetery near Dublin’s Bridge Park.

Dublin-based Crawford Hoying’s proposal calls for the construction of two mixed-use apartment buildings and seven clusters of townhomes across 6.77 acres on both sides of Monterey Drive, to the left of the city cemetery. The proposal is scheduled to receive an initial review by the Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission during a Dec. 7 meeting.

Both apartment buildings, which could reach a maximum of four stories, are to be built between Bridge Street and two parking lots with 86 and 69 spaces. Inside, the ground floor of each building would be dedicated to 20,000 square feet of commercial space, with the top levels housing either 20,000 square feet of office space or 40 residential units.

A rendering of Crawford Hoying’s mixed-use Monterey Drive development. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

Crawford Hoying’s mixed-use Monterey Drive development would span 6.77 acres. (Courtesy Photo/Dublin Planning and Zoning Commission)

The townhomes would feature 40 units with two clusters to the left of the city cemetery and the remaining five clusters across Monterey Drive. Crawford Hoying also proposed trading one acre to the city cemetery to provide extra green space. In addition, about half an acre is reserved along the site’s west border for open space.

Crawford Hoying’s proposal comes as several other townhome developments are advancing in Dublin, including a more than 150-unit neighborhood to be built to the east of Bridge Park.

The city’s planning and zoning commission meets twice each month. Watch previous meetings here, and view Crawford Hoying’s entire proposal here.