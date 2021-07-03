Dublin celebrates Fourth of July as pandemic guidelines come to an end

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – The City of Dublin tried its best to keep this holiday weekend as normal as possible as the world returns to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic.

While things were different than in years past, people at the city’s Fourth of July parade were taking in the experience, saying they were happy to be back around other people.

“I’m always looking forward to the parade,” said resident Sophia Titus. She said not having it last year felt weird, but said it’s nice to see other dancing, laughing, and others making new friends.

Tony Smith is new to Dublin and said what’s also nice is being mask-free. He moved to the area during the pandemic.

“It’s better,” he said. “It’s very nice to see everybody having a good time. It’s a nice day.”

Though there were some parade staples missing – the tossing of bracelets, necklaces, and candy – the children couldn’t be happier with the outcome.

Trayson Chris said he was excited to see the balloons, the fire trucks… it was a whole new experience for him.

“The karate, the drums, the everything,” he said. “It’s my first time.”

Ana Titus said her family and friends needed the event.

“The last year has been a year of isolation and just being able to be here with our friends and neighbors

and have that sense of Dublin community has been amazing,” she said.

People hope next year, things will be even more back to normal for the Fourth.