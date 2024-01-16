DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) – During an exciting night for Buffalo Bills fans after the team’s playoff win Monday over the Pittsburgh Steelers, there were also quite a few memories created in the stands thanks to a lot of snow.

It was a winter wonderland at Highmark Stadium, the home of the Bills. When fans arrived for the playoff game, many seats were still covered with snow.

“I just started laughing. I started laughing, I looked at my son and we were laughing at it,” said Frank Fraas, a lifelong Bills fan who lives in central Ohio.

Fraas was in the middle of it all. Tuesday afternoon his car was still full of gear he brought to the game. He grew up in the Buffalo area and has been a season ticket holder for more than 30 years. When he got to his seats he was faced with a big shoveling job.

“By far the most snow I have ever seen at the stadium when the game started,” Fraas said.

The team offered $20 an hour to those who showed up to help shovel out the stadium before the game. While some viral videos came of it, there was too much snow, not enough people, and not enough time to finish the job. When Fraas finished shoveling his seats, there was a big pile of snow next to them.

“It was just a look of like I thought they had people here shoveling, I thought my seat was going to be clean. A woman a couple rows over, she was like didn’t anybody come up here and I was like, they cleaned out all the aisles but they couldn’t clean out there was just so much snow,” he said.

Fraas has many special moments from games with his father. Now he has this one with his son and the win made it even sweeter.

“We were sitting there and I said this is one for the memory books. This is one you’re going to remember for a long time,” he said.