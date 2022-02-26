DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — From synchronized ice skaters to a choreographed light show, the city of Dublin will soon celebrate the dedication of The Dublin Link pedestrian bridge and opening of Riverside Crossing Park.

The city of Dublin announced on Facebook that it will host a “long-awaited” dedication on March 11 of The Dublin Link, a 760-foot-long pedestrian bridge over the Scioto River that connects Dublin’s historic district with the soon-to-be opened Riverside Crossing Park.

The dedication was originally scheduled in March 2020 but had to be moved due to the pandemic.

In addition to dedicating the $22.75 million bridge, Dublin will honor the opening of the city’s 64th park: Riverside Crossing Park.

The city of Dublin posted a time lapse video of the bridge’s construction and provided more information on the event on its website.