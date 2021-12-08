DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for an unknown suspect who used a stolen credit card in Dublin.

Crime Stoppers says on Nov. 5, the suspect used a stolen credit card around 5 p.m. at the Jared Jewelers on Tuttle Crossing Blvd. to make a $15,000 purchase.

The suspect provided a false identification card from California with the victim’s name to match the name on the credit card, according to Crime Stoppers. The card was said to have been stolen by someone else from a gym locker at Life Time on Hard Road and was then used by the suspect.

Anyone with information on this incident can contact the Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.