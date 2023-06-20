DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Holy crepe! A family-owned food truck and creperie is expanding with its first brick-and-mortar location in central Ohio.

Holy Crepes is joining the merchants in Dublin’s North Market Bridge Park this summer. Serving crepes since 2017, owner Enis Ndreu offers a variety of sweet and savory crepes, as well as other treats like waffles, beignets and different ice cream flavors.

“We’re excited to bring our delicious crepes and other treats to the Dublin area and to be a part of the North Market’s commitment to showcasing local businesses,” said Ndreu in a release.

Holy Crepes is joining the merchants in Dublin’s North Market Bridge Park this summer. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

Holy Crepes is joining the merchants in Dublin’s North Market Bridge Park this summer. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

Holy Crepes is joining the merchants in Dublin’s North Market Bridge Park this summer. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

The creperie is taking over a vacant stall in the North Market at the southwest corner formerly inhabited by Kintsugi Sushi Bar, near the recently announced Market Bar Vinoteca. The space is a new concept serving cocktails, local craft beers and a collection of wines by the glass or for retail.

Ndreu’s menu will feature classic flavors like ham and cheese, Nutella and banana, and strawberry and whipped cream, as well as unique options like the Philly cheesesteak crepe and the chicken and waffles crepe.

A rending of Holy Crepes new stall in North Market Bridge Park. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

A rending of Holy Crepes new stall in North Market Bridge Park. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

A rending of Holy Crepes new stall in North Market Bridge Park. (Courtesy Photo/North Market Bridge Park)

Customers will be able to grab a quick breakfast, lunch or dinner treat, as the creperies will be open seven days a week and will offer online ordering and delivery services through various third-party apps. An official grand opening date will be announced in the coming weeks.

“For quite some time, I’ve hoped to identify a creperie to fit in at the Market, and we’re thrilled to have found Enis and his delicious crepes,” said Rick Harrison Wolfe, North Market’s Executive Director, in a release.