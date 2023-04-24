DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Developers are aiming to construct a 55-lot neighborhood with three-story townhomes sporting a contemporary aesthetic in Dublin to the east of Bridge Park.

Grand Communities, a subsidiary of Fischer Homes, is proposing a new neighborhood on 3.72 vacant acres between John Shields Parkway and Village Parkway, a 15-minute walk from Bridge Park. The site is also directly north of Greystone Mews condominiums.

The proposed layout of the 55-lot neighborhood. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Plans call for the homes to be constructed fronting toward green space, with each home’s first-level garage accessible through a private road off of John Shield Parkway. The 55 single-family units would range from 2,097 to 2,274 square feet with three to four bedrooms and two to four bathrooms.

“Tustin” from Fischer Homes’ Midtown Collection is eyed as the design inspiration for the site, including a “contemporary classic” home design, a “modern farmhouse” design, and an “American modern” design. Each townhome includes features like a recreation room, a study or a guest suite, a large pantry and an outdoor living space.

Fischer Homes’ “American Modern” townhomes from the Midtown Collection. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Fischer Homes’ “Contemporary Classic” townhomes from the Midtown Collection. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

Fischer Homes’ “Modern Farmhouse” townhomes from the Midtown Collection. (Courtesy Photo/City of Dublin)

“We think this is a really great site,” said Amanda Webb, senior project planner for Fischer Homes, during a meeting with Dublin’s Planning and Zoning Commission on April 20. “It is close to shopping, it’s a great location, near the Sawmill Center neighborhood.”

Webb last spoke for the commission on March 2 to propose a “high-end” neighborhood on 18.5 vacant acres at the intersection of Emerald Parkway and Bright Road. The proposal was struck down as commissioners and community members spoke in opposition, given approval would require rezoning as the site has been marked for suburban offices.

During the meeting on April 20, Commissioner Warren Fishman cited concern for the proposal’s density and discussed eliminating one of the townhouse clusters to include additional greenspace for community gatherings. Commissioners Jamey Chinnock and Kathy Harter said they found the architecture lacking in Bridge Park character.

“I personally think the architecture doesn’t really fit,” said Chinnock. “It looks like it’s something that was probably in one of your catalogs, one of your standards. I would try a little harder.”

Commissioner Lance Schneier said he worries about the townhouse’s pricing and discussed a need for affordable housing in the area, rather than additional higher-end developments. To compare, Fischer Homes’ Tustin townhouses in Cincinnati are on the market for around $449,000.

After reimagining, Grand Communities could bring the proposal back to the planning and zoning commission for review of a concept plan, then a preliminary development plan before a final plan is approved. The commission meets twice each month, watch previous meetings here. View the entire proposal here.