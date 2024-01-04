DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Plans to build a condo tower next to Cameron Mitchell’s upcoming upscale hotel and restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park have been scrapped.

Crawford Hoying announced last month the developer’s collaboration with Cameron Mitchell Restaurants for a mixed-use project in Bridge Park will now feature an office building instead of condos. The tower was planned to sit next to a boutique hotel with a new Cameron Mitchell restaurant, to be located southeast of the State Route 161 roundabout at Riverside Drive and West Granville Road.

Brent Crawford, Principal at Crawford Hoying, told Columbus Business First the development company is negotiating with “some pretty significant leases” for more office users at Bridge Park. “We think because of the prominent corner that it holds, the interest we’ve had and people wanting to be in this market, we think it makes a perfect office location,” he said.

Crawford Hoying and Cameron Mitchell’s development will expand Bridge Park southeast of the State Route 161 roundabout. (Courtesy Photo/Crawford Hoying)

The office space on the 3.8-acre site will span 90,000 square feet, according to an agreement approved by Dublin City Council on Nov. 21. A central concourse will connect the building to Mitchell’s hotel housing 115 rooms, 14,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space, and a 370-space parking garage.

After nearly 30 years in business, the development is Mitchell’s first foray into the hotel industry. The boutique hotel will be a “one-of-a-kind, culinary-forward lifestyle hotel concept” with multiple outdoor spaces, an event and conference center and several unique food options.

“This will undoubtedly be one of the premier hotels in the Midwest, combining the legendary culinary experience we’re known for with a preeminent hospitality focus,” said Mitchell in a release. “We’ve been working on this project idea with Crawford Hoying for years, and not only will it be the best hotel in the city, but it will also be a place for Columbus residents and visitors alike to gather, celebrate, dine, and relax.”

Construction on the development could begin this year, when the Columbus-based restaurant group is expected to open several other projects across central Ohio.

Mitchell is opening a Del Mar location at 4089 The Strand East in Easton’s north district, according to city permits. The concept is taking over the former home of Bon Vie, which closed after its parent company filed for bankruptcy, and marks Cameron Mitchell’s third Del Mar location and second in central Ohio, the first operating in the Short North since 2019.

Butcher & Rose, Mitchell’s new Downtown steakhouse, will open this summer on the ground floor of 155 E. Broad St. at Preston Centre, the building previously known as the PNC Plaza. Columbus developer Edwards Cos. is transforming the building, one of several high-profile efforts underway to convert downtown towers for new uses.