VIDEO: Columbus Police searching for gun thief in Dublin area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for a suspect they said stole a number of guns from an apartment in the Dublin area last week.

Police said that between 8:45 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on July 1, the suspect broke into an apartment on the 400 block of Hayden Lofts Place.

The suspect stole an AR-15, handguns, a shotgun, a safe, a PlayStation 4, an Xbox, and video games.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Det. Borghese at 614-645-2374 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.

